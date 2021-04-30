Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

HAFC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 280,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,596. The company has a market capitalization of $622.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

