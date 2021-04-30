Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 218,081 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,081 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises 1.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of Perrigo worth $62,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,689. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -700.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.