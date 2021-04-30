Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $136.58 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 37,572.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $136,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $4.88 on Friday, hitting $348.09. 61,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,855. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

