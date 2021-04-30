Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.09% of ICL Group worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 27,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0265 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

