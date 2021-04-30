Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 14.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,370.20.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $30.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,202.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,509. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,146.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,139.64. The company has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.40, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $595.03 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

