Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after purchasing an additional 521,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $163.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,029. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

