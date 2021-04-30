Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $42.34. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 2,425 shares traded.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 261.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $876.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

