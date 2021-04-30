Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE opened at $42.92 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.