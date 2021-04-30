HBT Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $498.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.