Head to Head Analysis: Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.05, indicating that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares POET Technologies and Canaan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 62.97 -$5.95 million ($0.04) -20.31 Canaan $204.35 million 9.98 N/A N/A N/A

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for POET Technologies and Canaan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

POET Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.62%. Given POET Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Canaan.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -167.41% -123.14% Canaan N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canaan beats POET Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, and on-board optics markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

