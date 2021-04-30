Head to Head Analysis: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -11.96% -7.96% -2.11% Sun Communities 11.76% 4.26% 2.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Service Properties Trust and Sun Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 0 4 0 0 2.00 Sun Communities 0 2 6 0 2.75

Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. Sun Communities has a consensus target price of $158.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.78%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Dividends

Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Service Properties Trust pays out 1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Service Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Sun Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Sun Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $2.32 billion 0.90 $259.75 million $3.78 3.35 Sun Communities $1.26 billion 14.16 $177.38 million $4.92 33.80

Service Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Communities. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Service Properties Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

