HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.90.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,605. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,514.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $70,568,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $49,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,941,000 after purchasing an additional 336,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

