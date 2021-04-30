Hegic Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.63 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. Hegic has a market cap of $79.89 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00065510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.26 or 0.00761279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00094104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.83 or 0.07545897 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

