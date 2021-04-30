Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.59 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSII. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.30. 234,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.81 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

