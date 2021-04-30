Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.59 million.

Shares of HSII traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,875. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $45.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

