Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.90 million.

NYSE:HLX traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,693. The firm has a market cap of $645.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

