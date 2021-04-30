Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post $324.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.70 million to $362.20 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $317.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

HP stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,102. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

