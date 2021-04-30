Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

HTBK stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 181,886 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

