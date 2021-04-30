Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 30,381 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,381 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Progressive were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $606,960,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Progressive by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,510,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

