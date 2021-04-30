Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.27 on Friday, reaching $510.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.28 and a 200 day moving average of $479.57. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.00 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

