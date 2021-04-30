Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,748. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

