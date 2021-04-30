Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 48.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock by 153.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in BlackRock by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in BlackRock by 18.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,702,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $819.55. 3,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,621. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $770.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $829.51. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

