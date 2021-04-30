Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,905,000 after acquiring an additional 389,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after buying an additional 292,056 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after buying an additional 181,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,503,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 350,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. 3,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,941. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.