Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 585,167 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,167 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 222,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after buying an additional 55,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,700,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICSH remained flat at $$50.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 803,873 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

