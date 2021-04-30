Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $78.23 and last traded at $77.48, with a volume of 5118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Mizuho raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after buying an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

