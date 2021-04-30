Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Price Up 7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)’s stock price rose 7% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.40. Approximately 50,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,222,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at $20,208,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,947,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 674,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

