Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HXGBY stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.52. 11,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,412. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

