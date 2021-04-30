Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HXGBY stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. 46,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,781. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.57.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.512 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXGBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexagon AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

