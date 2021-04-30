Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

