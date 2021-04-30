Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHY. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHY opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

