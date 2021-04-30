Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $142,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,661,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,642,000 after purchasing an additional 406,072 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 355,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,448 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

