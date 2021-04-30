Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 400,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $3.18 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 485,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,895.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $177,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,616.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

