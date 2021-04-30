Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 561,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 529,252 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.65. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.