Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.99 million, a PE ratio of -178.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. Strattec Security Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $423,595.80. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.