HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Shares Up 3.5%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 302,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,318% from the average session volume of 5,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKCVF)

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, a vertically integrated power-utility, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

