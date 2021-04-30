Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the March 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $297,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $820.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.