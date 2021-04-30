Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 54,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 192.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 515.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 394,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

