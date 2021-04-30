Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $72.40, but opened at $68.00. Hologic shares last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 83,939 shares changing hands.

The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

