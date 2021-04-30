HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. B. Riley raised their target price on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $94,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. 183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,511. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

