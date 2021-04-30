Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report sales of $326.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.70 million and the lowest is $325.10 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $307.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million.

Several analysts have commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.10. 163,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

