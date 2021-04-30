Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces Earnings Results

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

Shares of HBNC opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $812.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Also, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $254,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

