Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $43.13 million 7.75 $19.50 million $1.52 11.19

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 2 0 2.17

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.45%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 21.85% 11.89% 6.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better. It invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal and Virginia income tax. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P National Municipal Bond Index and the S&P Virginia Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on January 12, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

