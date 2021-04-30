Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Hormel Foods also reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 2,887,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,091. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

