Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDJF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HWDJF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of HWDJF remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

