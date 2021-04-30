HSBC Upgrades Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to “Hold”

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JRONY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of JRONY opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

