HSBC Upgrades Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to “Hold”

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JRONY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of JRONY opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

