Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.200-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $196.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.33.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

