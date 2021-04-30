Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $54.36. 42,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

