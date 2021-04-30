IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $82.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

