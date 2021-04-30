IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carvana were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $1,445,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $11,414,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Carvana by 53.5% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVNA opened at $288.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.36. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $71.56 and a one year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,143 shares of company stock worth $235,180,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

