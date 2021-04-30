IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $214.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $216.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.86 and a 200 day moving average of $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

